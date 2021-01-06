BRATTLEBORO — A rematch of a Division 2 quarterfinal will take place on Feb. 27, when the Brattleboro Union High School varsity girls ice hockey team plays at defending champion Spaulding at 4 p.m.
The Colonel girls, who lost to the Crimson Tide 7-4 in last year's playoff game, will face Rutland in their 2021 home opener on Jan. 30 at 4:45 p.m. Brattleboro is coming off of a 7-14 campaign.
Brattleboro's varsity boys ice hockey team, which went 12-9-1 last season, will debut against Rutland on Jan. 20 at Memorial Park at 7 p.m. The Colonels reached the Elite Eight in 2020, falling to Milton 2-1 in a Division 2 quarterfinal.
The complete schedule for each BUHS team is shown below.
Varsity Girls
Jan. 20: at Woodstock, 6:50 p.m.
Jan. 23: at Hartford, 2:30 p.m.
Jan. 30: host Rutland, 4:45 p.m.
Feb. 3: host Woodstock, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 6: at Rutland, 3 p.m.
Feb. 10: host Burr and Burton, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 13: at Union-32, 4 p.m.
Feb. 17: host Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Feb. 24: host Stowe, 4 p.m.
Feb. 27: at Spaulding, 4:45 p.m.
March 3: at Burr and Burton, 5 p.m.
March 6: host Harwood/Northfield, 4:45 p.m.
March 10: host Union-32, 4 p.m.
Varsity Boys
Jan. 20: host Rutland, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 23: host Woodstock, 4:45 p.m.
Jan. 27: host Saint Johnsbury, 7:15 p.m.
Jan. 30: at Rutland, 5:45 p.m.
Feb. 3: at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Feb. 6: host Union-32, 4:45 p.m.
Feb. 10: at Burr and Burton, 6 p.m.
Feb. 13: host Northfield, 4:45 p.m.
Feb. 16: at Rutland, 3:45 p.m.
Feb. 24: host Hartford, 7 p.m.
Feb. 27: host Burlington, 4:45 p.m.
March 3: host Lyndon, 4:45 p.m.
March 10: host Burr and Burton, 7 p.m.