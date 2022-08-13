SPOFFORD, N.H. — Brattleboro’s Hollis Burbank-Hammarlund overcame a four-and-a-half minute deficit on the running leg of the 1983 Ingenuity Shops’ Lake Spofford Triathlon to win the women’s title in a time of 1:42:40.
Then the president of the Red Clover Rovers running club, she emerged from the half-mile swim in seventh place. She lost two places during the 12-mile hike, but ran an impressive 42:42 for the final six-mile loop around the lake to pass the eight females ahead of her.
“The residents of Spofford were just super in their support. It was very hot and they gave us water, squirted us with hoses, and cheered us on each time we came around the lake,” said the 28-year-old champion.
West Brattleboro’s Dawes Wilson placed eighth in the men’s division, while locals Kyle Tyler, Kent Webster, Bill Powers, Mike Pollock, John DeAngelis, Steve Darrow, David Billard and Nate Pollock also competed. Joining Burbank-Hammarlund in the women’s race were area competitors Peg Clement, Jane Sears, Kristine Robinson, Dorothy MacDonald, Kathleen White, Iedje Hornsby, Rhoda Wolff, Chris Bullard, Mabel Peterson and Christine Gibbons.