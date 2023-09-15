BENNINGTON — A Taylor Harrington first half hat trick powered Burr and Burton boys soccer to a 6-1 victory over Brattleboro in the first round of the John James tournament at Spinelli Field on Thursday.
It took the BBA senior midfielder just 27 minutes to record a hat trick, giving BBA a comfortable lead before the half. He struck first in the 32nd minute, putting his head on a beautiful set piece off the foot of Carson Gordon to open up the scoring.
Harrington’s second tally, which came with 15 minutes remaining in the first half, was the result of another great read and execution from a teammate. This time it was Carson Brown beating his defender inside the Brattleboro box with the ball, delivering an on-target pass to Harrington, who was hugging the post. Harrington was well defended as the ball made its way to him, but he flashed quick instincts and showed his creativity to record his second score of the day. Harrington turned his foot and used his heel to redirect the ball and get it past Bears keeper Sam Bogart to make it 2-0 BBA.
Harrington wasted almost no time finishing the hat trick, notching his third score of the half two minutes later as the Bulldogs took advantage of a Brattleboro turnover on its side of the field. The Bulldogs playmaker has seen his role increase this fall, and he has taken advantage of it.
“This year I’ve been putting myself in situations where I can help my team by being the best that I can in my role,” Harrington said. “It’s also a lot about my teammates getting me the ball in those situations.”
He would’ve had a fourth goal if it wasn’t for a heads up play from Brattleboro defender Rowan Lonergan.
A pass to Harrington, who was charging inside the Brattleboro box with 15 minutes remaining in the first half, forced Bogart to come out of the net and try to beat the BBA midfielder to the ball. The Bulldog put the first touch on it, gently nudging a shot on the Bears net as it made its way past Bogart. As the shot creeped toward the goal Lonergan stepped in as the last line of defense and cleared the ball a few inches before it crossed the goal line, keeping the score 1-0.
The pressure on the Brattleboro net was a recurring theme throughout the 80 minutes of play. Bogart was busy all match, making eight saves. The opportunities favored BBA by a wide margin. The Bulldogs fired off 16 shots, while the Bears totaled seven.
On the opposite side of the pitch, the Bulldogs’ backline – anchored by Gordon and co-captain Max Brownlee – made things difficult for the Bears' attack much of the night. Gordon played winger for the Bulldogs last fall but has adjusted seamlessly to his new wing-back position. He said the team’s chemistry has made that switch a lot easier for him.
“I think communication is going to be the biggest thing (moving forward),” Gordon said. “We’ve done a lot of stuff to build ourselves as a team over the summer, a couple little camps; that’s just brought us together as a whole.”
Jackson Pals finally broke through for Brattleboro in the final minute of the first half, attacking the near side post for the Bears’ lone goal of the contest. Emmett Hoyer assisted on the play, setting Pals up inside BBA’s box. That made it 4-1 by halftime, as Bodie Smith found the back of the net 10 minutes prior on an assist from Barit Perry.
BBA’s Nahui Navarrete converted a penalty kick and Myles Lahue cleaned up a second-chance shot in the second half to close out the game’s scoring.
Four yellow cards were issued throughout the match. Brattleboro coach Ben Brewer was assessed one with 11 minutes to go in the first half after voicing his displeasure with the way the game was being officiated. BBA had three players pick up a yellow card in the second half with the game in hand. Smith, Gordon and Luke Morin were each carded, all within the final 20 minutes of the match.
Bulldogs keeper Reed Brown grabbed the win in net, finishing with four saves.
Harrington said the Bulldogs have been looking forward to this tournament since last year, when BBA lost its opening round matchup 4-0 to host Mount Anthony.
“One of the goals in the preseason was winning this tournament,” Gordon added. “Hopefully we can carry that out.”
BBA (3-1-1) will get an opportunity to do just that Saturday night on Spinelli Field, as they face Grace Christian in the championship game. The Lions defeated MAU 2-1 Thursday to advance to the final in their first ever John James tournament appearance.
Brattleboro (1-1) gets MAU Saturday in the consolation round.