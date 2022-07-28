WINCHESTER, N.H. — Open-wheel racing superstar Randy Cabral – at 43, an eight-time champion of the lightening fast NEMA series – rocketed to victory twice Saturday at Monadnock Speedway.
The Kingston, Mass. ace soared to victory in the NEMA Lites feature, and then took advantage of race leader Paul Scally’s misfortune in the NEMA Midget Iron Mike (Scrivani) Memorial race to win the prestigious 30-lapper and complete the third twin sweep of his career.
Cabral wasn’t the only driver on fire Saturday on the high banks. NHSTRA Modified ace Ben Byrne held Brian Chapin in his shadow to win for the third time this summer, while Street Stocker Kenny Thompson won for the fourth time.
Cole Littlewood won a thriller in the Late Model Sportsman, while it was business as usual, times six, for Mini Stock master Gordon Farnum. Jimmy Zellman (unofficially), who had struggled mightily for the first half of the season, romped to victory in the Pure Stocks.
Addison Brooks won for the second time in the Young Gun feature, while recent Young Gun grad Teagan Edson walked away unharmed after putting her Pure Stock ride upside down in the infield.
Vernon's Hillary Renaud wound up third in the Street Stock race. Brattleboro's Kevin Vaudrien was in the lead early on, but ended up seventh in the Late Model Sportsman showdown.
There will be no racing at Monadnock Speedway this weekend, as the Route 10 speed plant is hosting the two-day Gear Jammers Truck Show. The quarter-mile oval will return to action on Aug. 6, with a full card of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Racing Series action.
July 23's top performers
NHSTRA MODIFIED: Ben Byrne, Brian Chapin, Tyler Leary, Aaron Fellows, Andrew Martell, Nate Wenzel, Ryan Root, Eric LeClair, Hayden Scott.
LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN: Cole Littlewood, Ricky Bly, Justin Littlewood, Ryan Bell, Ryan Currier, George Frost Jr., KEVIN VAUDRIEN, Ron LaPerche, Nancy Muni-Ruot, Sammy Silva.
STREET STOCK: Kenny Thompson, Nate Wenzel, HILLARY RENAUD, Keith Johnson, Colby Kokosa, Tyler Janovsky, Nate Nunez, Dan Robinson, Jim Carley, Chris Castor.
MINI STOCK: Gordon Farnum, Cameron Sontag, Jeff Asselin, Kevin Clayton, Chris Sontag, Jeff Heath, Kevin McKight.
UNOFFICIAL PURE STOCK: Jimmy Zellman, Eddie Petruskevicius, Chris Davis, Zach Zilinsky, Jake Bosse, Zach Phillips, Mike Douglas, Jim Rhodes, Ron Burgess Jr., Billy Graham.
YOUNG GUN: Addison Brooks, Aaliyah Tacy, Traver Michaud, Markus O’Neil, Jamielynn Flannery, Owen Zilinski, Hunter Duquette.