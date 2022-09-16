HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity boys and girls cross-country team will begin its season at the Profile Invitational on Saturday.
"This is a great chance to see where we stand against the other schools," said Glenn Hammett, who is in his 12th season as the Pacers' coach.
Paige Lenahan, Gabe Barker, Isaiah Barker and Benjamin Calderwood are the team's returning runners. There are also 10 newcomers on the squad.
Hammett noted that his goal every year is to have the runners fall in love with the sport. Three recent standouts — Maggie St. John, Kailyn Fleury and Juliana Yialiades — are now competing for the Keene State College team.
Lenahan, who finished right behind Fleury in the 2021 state meet, could follow suit. As a freshman, Gabe Barker ran a 22:51 in that finale.
Calderwood, whose personal best is a 22:21, is hoping to run a sub 20-minute 5k this season.
"Jordan (Smith) and Spencer (Gentile) are hardworking and give off good attitude at every practice," Hammett said about a couple of rookies. He also sees true potential in eighth-grader Caleb Barry. "He will be great one day."
Hinsdale's roster: Coach – Glenn Hammett. Runners – Gabe Parker, Isaiah Barker, Benjamin Calderwood, Spencer Gentile, Jordan Smith, Quaid Tidwell, Shawn Latvis, Elijah White, Thaddeus Taggert, Caleb Barry, Paige Lenahan, Nikia Saari-Rosa, Rylee Grove, Renee Crosby.
Newhampshirecrosscountry.com's 2022 team rankings: Girls – 1. Bedford, 2. Oyster River, 3. Hopkinton, 4. Concord, 5. Dover, 6. Keene, 7. Souhegan, 8. Pinkerton, 9. Winnacunnet, 10. Bishop Guertin. Boys – 1. Coe-Brown, 2. Exeter, 3. Nashua South, 4. Bishop Guertin, 5. Pinkerton, 6. Oyster River, 7. Keene, 8. Hanover, 9. Winnacunnet, 10. Londonderry/Concord.