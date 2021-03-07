BRATTLEBORO — It seemed like Chumbawamba's hit song Tubthumping should have been flowing through the speakers during the varsity girls ice hockey game at Memorial Park on Feb. 24.
Rosie Carignan was knocked down and got up again. They were never going to keep her down.
The senior forward, who erupted for four goals in that contest against Stowe despite being boarded and injured, received 139 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
"Good job Rose, enjoying being able to see some of the games on Zoom," Sulema Andreoli wrote on her online ballot.
Carignan joins Twin Valley skier Luke Rizio, Brattleboro ice hockey player Jack Pattison, and Bellows Falls basketball player Owen LaRoss as this winter’s winners. They are all in the running for a $25 prize from the Marina.
The fifth batch of athlete of the week nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/ReformerSports and “like” your choice.
Jon Terry
The Bellows Falls forward recorded a double-double (11 points, 15 rebounds) in his team's loss to Twin Valley on Tuesday.
Cadance Gilbert
She scored a game-high 14 points and also collected seven steals when her Brattleboro varsity girls basketball team trumped rival Mount Anthony Union on Senior Night.
Colin McHale
The senior point guard erupted for 24 points to help the Twin Valley varsity boys basketball team rally for a 52-45 win over Bellows Falls.
Delaney Wilcox
Hinsdale's floor general was feeling it from long range and finished with a game-high 20 points during a first-round playoff game against Sunapee.
Kristian Pierson
When Leland & Gray earned its first victory of the season, he scored 13 points to lead the way.