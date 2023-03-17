TROY, N.Y. — For Russell Sage freshman Jaia Caron, her first season as a member of the Gators Field Hockey team was anything but typical. It started with the team’s head coach quitting and being replaced by coach Nick Pontari. It ended with Caron taking over as the starting goalie and averaging 7.07 saves per game, ranking her 41st nationally among Division III field hockey goalies and fifth in Empire 8 Athletic Conference.
Caron also posted a .688 saves percentage, ranking her 129th nationally and sixth in the Empire 8 Athletic Conference.
There are 158 teams in Division III; the largest number of programs in any division of the NCAA, according to ncsasports.org. NCSA is the largest college athletic recruiting platform, according to the organization’s website.
There were some adjustments at the beginning of the season for both Caron and the team. The most significant adjustment to Caron was the change in the coach. Caron said the previous coach quit one week before the start of the season, leaving the team shell shocked.
Then Pontari took over.
“Coach Pontari has been the biggest motivator for me. He’s constantly pushing my team and I to strive for greatness,” said Caron. “He really stepped up to the plate and made it feel like we were worth something and he helped us dig deep and find that.”
Since taking over as the head coach, Pontari said the team is trying to change its culture. For her part, Caron said last season she tried to create more of a sisterhood with her teammates similar to what she had while playing goalie for Bellows Falls Union High School.
“I wanted it to be like family because in high school I came from a team where we were all super close knit and we just had that bond because we always played together” Caron said. “For college, it’s different. We come from all over. So, I really wanted to establish that connection because I feel like if you feel like a family and you’re going to communicate like one you’re just going to overall play better if you have that connection. So, I knew right off the jump that I wanted to establish that bond with them.”
Caron started one game early in the season. It wasn’t until about midway through that she would start again in net. After that, she never relinquished the role. In her nine starts in goal, Caron allowed only 5.41 goals per average and made 106 saves. On four occasions, the freshman made 10 saves. One of those games came on Oct. 15 in a 11-0 loss to Houghton, which saw Caron make 18 saves. The following week, Caron made over 10 saves again in 6-0 win against Wells on Oct. 20.
With Caron in net, the team was 2-7-0. The first of those wins came against Wells and the second came two games later in the season finale against Elmira that the Gators won 3-2.
“She was great down the stretch. I think three of our last four games Utica, Wells and Elmira she gave up two or less,” said Pontari. “We lost 2-1 to Utica and they scored a goal very, very late. We shut out Wells, and Elmira was a 3-2 win and she played phenomenal especially in the latter half of the game.”
Going into next year, Pontari said he believes that the team could be something really special, as they have 10 to 11 players returning. That coupled with incoming freshman and some transfers could lead to a successful season and Pontari said he expects Caron to be a big part of that success.
“We’re building around her,” Pontari said. “It starts with her and then putting a product in front of her, whether that be developing or getting new players in and continuing to build and grow the program. The goal is to win every game you play. We’ve got a lot of work to put in and with her attitude and her leading the way in offseason workouts and getting the ladies together or skill work individually she has the drive, and want to, to have the program be good not just herself.”
Pontari believes the team is in good position and hopes that it will be not only be able to make the conference tournament, but make a run at the championship, which he believes is a realistic goal.
As for Caron, despite the success she has had this season, she has absolutely no plans to rest on her laurels. When she learned what she was ranked as both nationally and in the Empire 8 Athletic Conference, she looked at it as motivation.
“I always have that mindset that you have to work and you have to earn what you have because any day someone could come in and take that away from you. I feel like all athletes start like that. You have to be the best. You want to be the best,” she said. “So, when I learned that I was like ‘Alright. We got this information. Now next season let’s see how much farther you can go and do’ because I’m always trying to push and strive for those highest limits and I feel like there is none.”
Caron was part of a Bellows Falls team that finished the 2020 season with a perfect 11-0 record, recording a shutout against Champlain Valley Union School in a 2-0 win for the Division 1 state championship. She was also a member of the BF Stickers during the latter portion of the team’s 58 game winning streak, which took place from 2016-19.
She made the Southern Vermont League’s (SVL) Second Team in 2021 when she recorded nine shutouts and helped the team win 27 consecutive games before losing to South Burlington 3-1 in the finals that year.
In 2021, Caron was one of four Bellows Falls players along with Grace Wilkinson, Maya Waryas, and Grace Bazin to be named to Vermont’s Twin State team.