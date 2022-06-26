COLCHESTER — Vermont lost to New Hampshire 4-1 in the Twin State field hockey game on Friday at Saint Michael's College.
Saint Johnsbury's Clara Andre scored for the 802. Bellows Falls goalie Jaia Caron finished with three saves.
BF's Bethany Coursen coached the Vermont team. She had Terriers Maya Waryas, Grace Bazin, Grace Wilkinson and Caron in her corner.
South Burlington's Sully Beers was named the Most Valuable Player after Vermont swept New Hampshire in the Twin State baseball games, winning those contests at Norwich University 9-7 and 19-4.
On the rink in Burlington, Vermont beat the Granite Staters 2-1 in the Twin State girls ice hockey game. Middlebury's Avery Gale and BFA's Sophie Zemaniek did the damage for the winners.
The New Hampshire boys prevailed 5-3. Trenton Sisters (Essex), Jamison Mast (Spaulding) and Collin Audy (BFA) all lit the lamp for the Green Mountain Boys.
In Twin State lacrosse, the Vermont boys won 14-13 and the N.H. girls prevailed 21-7. Woodstock's Keaton Piconi racked up three goals and two assists, while South Burlington's Mercedes Rozzi also had a hat-trick.