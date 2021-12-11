BRATTLEBORO — It will only be fitting if Jaia Caron adds a third 7 to the back of her jersey next fall.
After all, a certain school in Albany, N.Y., just hit the jackpot.
Caron, who has posted 22 total shutouts for the Bellows Falls Terriers, recently decided to play field hockey for Russell Sage College.
“I was scouted by the Sage coach, Tamara Mills, at my field hockey playoff game against Colchester. From there, she reached out to me and told me she was interested in me playing for her team in 2022,” said Caron.
With the infamous Mom Squad cheering her on, she made a handful of beautiful saves down the stretch of a 2-0 victory over Champlain Valley Union in the 2020 Division 1 state championship game.
“The feeling was absolutely indescribable and all of us felt like we were on cloud nine. I will never forget that day as long as I live (along with) the look on my parents’ faces,” Caron recalls. “Pure, pure happiness and town pride that our little southern team that no one believed in took down the north.”
In her three varsity seasons in goal, the BF stickers reached the finals each time. They went 36-9 with No. 77 protecting the cage.
“Jaia is such a driven player. She will bust her butt in practice, push through injuries, take hard shots to unprotected body parts, sprint in full gear, and then go for another run after practice,” explained Bellows Falls coach Bethany Coursen, adding that her goalie was also known to work out in the gym before a 7 a.m. practice.
The 17-year-old will major in Behavioral Analysis and minor in Criminology. Her career goal is to be working with a police department and investigators to profile suspects and interrogate them.
She will be about 38 miles from Saratoga’s casino, where triple cherries and 7-7-7 are what slot machine players dream of.
“I think I will bring many things to the Sage team, one being my drive and determination to always better myself and team as a whole,” Caron stated. “I pride myself on my positive attitude and my ability to push through tough situations and keep that ‘never quit’ mindset.”
Born in Massachusetts, Caron moved to Vermont at the start of third grade. She played soccer up until her sophomore year, when she was asked by numerous people to switch to field hockey.
“As soon as I put on those smelly pads and stepped in that goal, I knew that was where I was meant to be and never looked back,” she remembers. “When I played with that team, it became something more — it was like a family or a sisterhood, and I had three of the most supportive coaches you could possibly ever ask for.”
The trio of Kim Wilkinson, Mel LaRoss and Coursen guided the Terriers to a perfect 11-0 record in 2020. The winning streak was extended to 27 in a row this fall.
“To say I am proud of her and how hard she has worked would be an understatement. She set her mind to playing field hockey in college and she is (now going to),” Coursen said. “She takes charge of her defense and talks to them the entire game. During practices, she has a way of saying some of the funniest stuff. She is a very coachable young lady and Sage is so very fortunate to be getting her in their program.”