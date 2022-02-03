BRATTLEBORO — Instant offense.
That’s what super sub Alex Carpenter has been for the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team.
The senior center scored 10 consecutive points off the bench in the second quarter as the Colonels pulled away for a recent 54-38 victory over Windsor. He then received 237 votes to earn Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“The crowd and myself always get ecstatic when ‘Carpy’ gets put in. He gets the crowd going with his sharpshooting,” said BUHS classmate Chloe Givens. “He’s a great friend and you always find yourself laughing and having a good time with Alex.”
Carpenter netted nine points to help the purple and white beat Burr and Burton last week.
All About Alex
1. Age?: 18
2. Future plans?: I want to be an electrician
3. Favorite movie? The Longest Yard
4. One thing on your bucket list?: A moose hunt in Alaska
5. Favorite game to play?: NBA 2k
6. One thing people should know about you?: I like to hang out with my friends and family
7. Favorite athlete?: Kevin Youkilis
8. Other interests of yours?: I like to hunt and fish
9. Favorite song?: Holler Boys by Ryan Upchurch
10. First basketball team you played on?: Vernon Rec team in Grade 3