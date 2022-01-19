CASTLETON — Former All-Star teammates Hailey Derosia and Elise Magro were in opposite corners on Wednesday evening inside Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Magro, who was a 1,000-point scorer for Rutland, finished with a game-high 20 points to power the Castleton University women's basketball team to a 78-42 victory over Keene State College. Derosia, a Brattleboro Union High School grad, ended up with two points, four rebounds and a couple of assists for KSC.
It was just three years ago that the two of them were on the same team in Vermont's annual Senior Classic in Windsor. Brattleboro's Paul Freed coached the South to an 84-70 victory over the North in the showdown.
Derosia, playing at the school where her sister Morgan was on the lacrosse team and her cousin Devin once played softball, made a couple of free throws for the Owls (4-8) in the first half. She usually guarded Fair Haven grad Ryleigh Coloutti, came up with a couple of steals on the evening, and also set up trifectas by Michelle Labonte and Elizabeth Gonyea at the other end of the floor.
Magro would come off the bench for the Spartans and light it up. The junior swished six mid-range jumpers, made three layups and also buried a couple of shots from the charity stripe.
The Spartans drilled five trifectas in the first 15 minutes of action and took a commanding 43-15 lead to the break. They would improve to 8-4 on the season.
Derosia is averaging 10.3 points per game for the Owls, who will play at Southern Maine on Saturday at 1 p.m.