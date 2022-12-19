BRATTLEBORO — When Maggie Parker passes to her left, she's either hoping for an assist or else getting ready to snag some silverware.
"My favorite card game is definitely Spoons," said the Leland & Gray junior, referring to the family classic that has people exchanging playing cards, trying to get four-of-a-kind, and attempting to grab one of the eating utensils in the middle of the table.
That explains her quickness on the basketball court.
Parker, who scored 20 points during her school's Tip-Off Tournament and was named to the All-Tourney Team, received 166 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
All About Maggie
1. Favorite basketball player? Jayson Tatum
2. Why did you choose the No. 4 jersey? There isn’t a particular reason
3. Your earliest basketball memory? Winning the WRVL (West River Valley League) for Grafton in 5th grade.
4. A holiday tradition of yours? Making gingerbread houses
5. Favorite holiday snack or dessert? Sugar cookies
6. Do you have a nickname? My friends call me "Horse Girl" because I use this horse liniment for my bad ankle
7. Are you superstitious? No
8. Favorite TV show? "In The Dark"
9. Favorite card game? Spoons
10. One thing on your Christmas list? AirPods Pro