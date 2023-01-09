BRATTLEBORO — "Knarley."
That's probably the best way to describe Tate Chamberlin's ability, whether he's on the court or on a Burton.
"I love to snowboard. I ride as much as I can in my free time up at Mount Snow," said the Brattleboro Union High School student.
Chamberlin, who recently scored 20 points to lead the Colonels to a varsity basketball victory over Monadnock, received 238 votes to earn Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
All About Tate
1. Graduation year? 2023
2. Are you superstitious? How I feel before my game determines what pair of shoes I wear.
3. Favorite meal? Orange chicken with fried rice.
4. A best basketball memory? I attended Castleton's summer basketball camp for a few summers with my friends and we would stay in the dorms and we would play basketball all week long. I made new friends along with a ton of fun memories.
5. New Year's Resolution? To travel more.
6. Future plans? Play college basketball.
7. Who would you want to play yourself in a movie? Ryan Reynolds.
8. Favorite song? "Sometimes" by Juice WRLD
9. Do you have any pets? I have a cat named George who’s named after the show "Curious George."
10. Favorite TV show? "Last Chance U."