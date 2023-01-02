BRATTLEBORO — A couple of student-athletes who are accurate with a 22-ounce ball are going up against someone who specializes in heaving a 12-pound sphere as far as possible during the fourth Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week contest this winter.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com poll. The votes will be counted on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.
This week's nominees are shown below.
Tate Chamberlin scored a team-high 20 points to lead the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team past Monadnock 58-43 at BUHS.
Brayden Eastman sank six shots from downtown when the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team faced Holy Family in the semifinals of the West Side Christmas Tournament.
Riley Tuttle placed ninth in the shot put for Bellows Falls, with a mark of 10.82 meters, during an indoor track meet at UVM.