BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro gymnasts Lauren Chute and Cameron Lawrence each won the All Around in their division at the Vermont State Championships last weekend and qualified for Regionals.
Chute placed first in the All Around for the ages 8-10 division with a score of 36.700. She swept the vault, bars, beam and floor categories.
Lawrence prevailed in the ages 13-14 class, placing first in the vault, bars, beam and floor.
Also competing for Brattleboro Gymnastics at the Vermont State Championships were: Sadie Cheslawski, Lilia Del Sesto, Abby Lenois, Adrianna Sidelinger, Hannah Squires, Teagan Thurber, Alexis Bedard, Layla Fisher, Juliette Pals, Ella Cudworth, Myah Del Sesto, Skylar Gypson, Gillian Robb, Bethany Traudt, Jenna Fillion, Kelsey Fillion, Adria Dias, Khloe Squires and Grace Fisher.