WESTFIELD, Mass. — Westfield State University senior Shane Clark received the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week after placing second in the men’s javelin at the Williams College Track and Field final qualifier.
The Bellows Falls Union High School graduate finished just .20 meters behind Evan White of RPI, tossing a distance of 56.44 meters. The throw was Clark’s second-best ever. He followed with another second-place performance at the MIT final qualifier in Cambridge, Mass., registering 55.59 meters.
Clark finished the season 29th nationally on the NCAA performance list, ranking him just outside the top 20 placements that earn a bid to the NCAA Championships. He finishes the season having won All-New England honors in javelin with a third-place finish at the New England Division III Championships earlier in the month.
The track star has an additional year of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 interruptions to seasons in 2020-21. Also a running back and punter on the Owls’ football team, he is planning to return to compete in both sports next year.