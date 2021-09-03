BELLOWS FALLS — Shane Clark has been voted a captain for the Westfield State University football team.
The Bellows Falls Union High School graduate ran the ball 111 times for 373 yards and three touchdowns during his sophomore season with the Owls. He also caught eight passes for 119 yards and one score.
During his Senior Night game in Westminster in 2017, he rushed for 236 yards and also made a couple of beautiful catches versus U-32. The running back later wowed the crowd with a 62-yard TD reception against Fair Haven in the Division 2 state championship game.
Clark is also a track and field captain. His javelin toss of 53.19 meters earned him a spot on the New England Division 3 All-Region Team last spring.
Westfield State's first home football game is scheduled for Sept. 10 versus Western New England at 7 p.m.