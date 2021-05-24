WESTFIELD — Westfield State junior Shane Clark was selected as a member of the New England Division III All-Region team on Friday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) following the conclusion of the regular season.
The top-5 individuals on the seasonal performance list in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of a top-3 ranked relay team.
Clark, a Bellows Falls Union High School graduate, earned all–region honors in the javelin. He had a top toss of 53.19 meters in finishing second at the MASCAC conference championship meet held at Westfield earlier in May.
Also a running back on the Owls’ football team, Clark competes in the throwing events, hurdles and the pole vault for Westfield as well.