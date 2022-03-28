Shane

Shane Clark competes for the Terriers in 2017.

 Photoprovided by Kristie Lisai
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Westfield State University men’s track and field team competed in the Wesleyan Spring Classic on Saturday.

Bellows Falls Union High School graduates Shane Clark and Dylan Clark placed eighth and 10th, respectively, in the hammer throw. Shane had a top toss of 36.12 meters while Dylan’s best attempt was measured at 29.91 meters.

Dylan Clark also took fifth in the discus with a heave of 30.60 meters.

The remaining schedule for Westfield State is shown below.

April 2: at Corsair Classic

April 9: at Coast Guard Invitational

April 16: host Jerry Gravel Invitational

April 23: at Trinity College Invitational

April 30: at MASCAC Championship

May 6-7: at New England Division 3 Championships

May 13-14: All New England

May 27-29: NCAA Division 3 Championships

