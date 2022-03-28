MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — The Westfield State University men’s track and field team competed in the Wesleyan Spring Classic on Saturday.
Bellows Falls Union High School graduates Shane Clark and Dylan Clark placed eighth and 10th, respectively, in the hammer throw. Shane had a top toss of 36.12 meters while Dylan’s best attempt was measured at 29.91 meters.
Dylan Clark also took fifth in the discus with a heave of 30.60 meters.
The remaining schedule for Westfield State is shown below.
April 2: at Corsair Classic
April 9: at Coast Guard Invitational
April 16: host Jerry Gravel Invitational
April 23: at Trinity College Invitational
April 30: at MASCAC Championship
May 6-7: at New England Division 3 Championships
May 13-14: All New England
May 27-29: NCAA Division 3 Championships