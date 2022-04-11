NEW LONDON, Conn. — Shane Clark won the javelin and posted strong finishes in the shot put and discus to lead the Westfield State University men’s track and field team at the US Coast Guard Academy Invitational meet on Saturday.
The Bellows Falls Union High School graduate tossed the javelin 54.25 meters in order to finish first. He also ended up fourth in the shot put with a mark of 13.17 meters and fifth in the discus after a throw of 37.40 meters.
BF grad Dylan Clark chipped in with an eighth in the shot put (11.65 meters). He also wound up ninth in both the discus (34.90 meters) and hammer throw (32.51 meters), and was 13th in the javelin (40.47 meters).
In Fitchburg, Mass., the Keene State College women’s track team competed in the Jim Sheehan Memorial on Saturday.
KSC sophomore Juliana Yialiades finished 11th in the 800 in a personal best time of 2:47.48. Abby Murphy, of Fitchburg State, prevailed on her home track in 2:33.35.
Yialiades had placed 24th in the 800 at the Corsair Classic on April 2. Prior to that, the Hinsdale High School graduate took 20th in the 1500 at the UMass Lowell Invitational on March 26.
The talented trio will all be in the same place when Keene State participates in the Jerry Gravel Invitational on Saturday in Westfield, Mass., at 11 a.m.