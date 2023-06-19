TOWNSHEND — After 23 years at the helm of Leland & Gray Union High School varsity softball, Tammy Claussen is stepping down as the team’s head coach.
Claussen has been a teacher at Leland & Gray for 33 years and a softball coach for all but one of those years. She began as the coach of the Junior Varsity (JV) team in 1991. She coached the JV team until 1999 when she had her first child and took a year off.
Though the decision was not easy, Claussen said she is stepping down to spend more time with her family. Throughout her time as a coach, Claussen said her oldest three boys all played a spring sport. That trend has continued with her youngest son, Spencer, who as an eighth grader was on the baseball this team year.
As a coach, Claussen said she has always told her players that she understood there are always ranked priorities, with family being at the top of the list, followed by school and then softball. Now, she said she has to apply the same mentality to her life.
“As a person, who’s a mom, who says family first, I have to put family first. I want to watch my son play baseball for the next four years,” Claussen said. “I just know that these four years are going to go quickly and I won’t be able to get these four years back and so I just know that I need to be there for my son.”
In her 23-year tenure as the varsity softball coach, all of them spent in Division 3 until the school moved down to Division 4 this year, Claussen posted a record of 222 wins and 174 losses, winning 56 percent of the games she coached. She guided the Rebels to three state championship appearances in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Her teams also had three appearances in the semi-finals in 2010 and 2011 in Division 3, and this year in Division 4. Her teams also appeared in the quarterfinals eight times over the past 18 seasons, during which time a season was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Over the course of her coaching career, Claussen has amassed several great memories. One she recalled took place in 2000 when she first took over as head coach of the varsity team. At the time, she was pregnant with her second son, Nathan, while holding practice for the team.
“He was due in August, so I just remember my first year as a varsity coach out there trying to throw strikes for batting practice and my girls were all freaked out,” Claussen said. “They were afraid they were going to hurt me. So … there are some memories that I’ll never forget.”
Another memorable occasion took place during the semifinal game against Randolph when Claussen squared off for the first time against the man who had served as a mentor to her over the years in her former high school coach Al Stewart.
“We played them at their place in the semifinals and we lost, but it was the first time that my high school coach had been coached against by one of his former players,” said Claussen. “I still see … pictures of us at the pregame huddle.”
Stewart’s coaching left an impression. Claussen said he had high expectations and held people accountable. Those were two core principles that Claussen incorporated into the program in her time as Leland & Gray’s coach.
Among some of the other career highlights she recounted was the softball team’s run during the 2015 season. That year, the team entered the playoffs as the No. 9 seed in the Division 3 tournament. The team proceeded to upset the No. 8 seed, the No. 1 seed and the No. 4 seed to make it to the state championship before falling to Richford High School 4-1.
Another was last year’s 5-4 loss in the quarterfinals to Oxbow.
“Last year losing to the eventual champion. … To me that was a championship game because then they went on to win the championship, but they beat their opponent 13-2. So, to me, a 5-4 loss was really their championship game.”
Claussen said she has also felt fortunate to coach so many great student athletes over the years. One of the most rewarding feelings, she said, is occasionally hearing from some of her former players.
“The girls who reach out to me long after graduating from here and tell me I made a difference in their lives and how they have carried on. … They’ve gone on to do some coaching or … some played at the college level a little bit.” Claussen said. “Now some of them are raising daughters of their own and teaching them the game and I hope I instilled that passion in them for the sport of softball and I hope I taught them some life lessons as well. It’s not just about teaching them about softball, but teaching them about being a good teammate, perseverance, communication and working together. Things that you can’t accomplish by yourself; that’s what it’s all about being on a team and those are lifelong transferrable skills.”
Part of the reason that Claussen believes that her teams were also so successful over the years was the continuity of the coaching staff. For a larger portion of her career, Claussen said Kendra Brooks served as her assistant coach after moving up from JV. Deb Record kept the books for the team when Claussen first started as the varsity coach in 2000 and was with the program for about 20 years, also serving one of them as an assistant coach, Claussen said.
Who will assume the head coaching position remains to be determined. In an interview on June 9, Claussen said the school will open the position. As the athletic director, Claussen said she will create a small committee that will include players, a staff member, and/or parent as part of the interview process.
While Claussen’s decision to step away from the sport that she first played beginning at 10-years-old and then coached for 32 years was difficult, she also did not rule out the possibility of returning at some point.
“If sometime down the road, somewhere, somehow, I get an opportunity again to coach at some level I would probably love to get back into it, but for right now, it’s really about my son Spencer.”