TOWNSHEND — Al Claussen, who ran in the Boston Marathon last month, won the Grace Cottage Spring Into Health 5K in a time of 18:49 on Saturday.
The first female finisher, with a time of 24:44, was Kelsey Taddei of Townshend, who ran with her three young children (two in a stroller and one on a bicycle).
The Claussen family was well-represented. Spencer finished in second place (20:29), not far behind his father. Another Claussen son, Tyler, completed his first event on jumping stilts, which was an impressive feat.
Barbara Kelleher traveled to Townshend from Cape Cod, Mass. She is working towards her goal of completing a 5K in all 50 states, and she chose Grace Cottage as her Vermont 5K.
A total of 64 participants finished the race (plus those in strollers).
Steve Kapral, Phil Shafer, and Ben Wright were co-chairs for the event. Sponsors included People’s United Bank, Linda Bastian, Big Picture Farm, Blake Hill Preserves, Cota & Cota, River Bend Farm Market, and WEEI 93.5 FM Sports Radio.