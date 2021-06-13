BRATTLEBORO — Turner Clews was rocking a cowboy hat following the Brattleboro Union High School varsity baseball team's come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Colchester in a Division 1 quarterfinal.
That clutch performance allowed him to lasso a Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honor.
The BUHS catcher, who made a run-scoring scoop on a throw to the plate and later smoked a two-run single to get the Colonels even on the scoreboard in the postseason thriller, received 201 total votes.
“I told him to ‘jump on the first fastball you see’ and he did,” Colonels coach Chris Groeger recalled.
Clews is one of seven area students in the running for Athlete of the Spring and a $25 prize from The Marina. The other six weekly winners, along with why they were nominated, are shown below. In order to vote, simply go to www.facebook.com/brattlebororeformer and “like” your choice.
Hannah Landers
She belted a pair of ground-rule doubles and had three RBI when her Leland & Gray varsity softball team opened up against Burr and Burton.
Taryn Darrell
Just two days after teammate Jada Marie Spaulding Doyle died in a motor vehicle accident, Darrell finished with four hits and six RBI to power the Bellows Falls varsity softball team to a 40-14 win over Mill River.
Jack Pattison
Brattleboro’s power hitter smashed his second homer in as many games, blasting a two-run shot over the fence versus rival Mount Anthony Union.
Colton Baldasaro
He went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in four runs to propel the Bellows Falls varsity baseball team to a 13-2 win over Woodstock.
Ava LeCours
Following a ceremony for Dylan Landers, who had died just three days earlier from injuries sustained in a car accident, she honored her first cousin by pounding out a couple of hits and also driving in a run for the Leland & Gray varsity softball team.
Aidan Davis
The Hinsdale baseball team's slugger had two hits, including a no-doubt homer, during a varsity game against Mascenic.