BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Country Club Women’s Golf Association recently celebrated an enjoyable and successful 2022 season.
At the fall meeting, BCC Women’s Club Championships were awarded to: Tracy Sloan (Club Champion - Gross), Alicia Field (Club Champion - Net), Amy Mason (Senior Club Champion - Gross), Sherryl Libardoni (Senior Club Champion - Net), Barb Henry and Amy Mason (Scotch Club Champs - Gross), and MJ Penfield and Marilyn Scholl (Scotch Club Champs - Net).
Prizes were also awarded to the top 20 league players, with Casey Gavin coming in first in her first year playing in the league. Judy Manley and Helen Merena were second and third, respectively. Amy Mason was awarded the most improved, with her handicap going from 17 to 11 during the 2022 season.
The BCC Women’s Golf Association elected Betsy Whittaker, President and Christie Turner, Vice President. Barb Henry (Secretary) and Kate Clark (Treasurer) remain in their positions.
Forty-one women participated in the 2022 Twilight League. League nights will begin again May 17, 2023. Women golfers of all abilities are encouraged to join. The club's goal is “fun for golfers of all levels of expertise.”
Sherryl Libardoni, Invitational Chair, announced that 54 women played in the July 30 Invitational tournament. MJ Penfield, Fundraising Chair, announced that the tournament donated $3,250 to both Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Grace Cottage’s cancer support programs. This brings the club's total contribution over time to over $125,000.
Vice President Christie Turner reported that $887 has been raised to date this year to support Junior Golf Camp scholarships through the Women’s Association redeemable can and bottle program.
For information about the Women’s Association, contact Betsy Whittaker at betsyw94@gmail.com.