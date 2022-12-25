BRATTLEBORO — If the Michigan men's basketball team of the 1990s is indeed the Fab Five, what would you call this awesome group of college athletes from the area?
A trio of first-year players absolutely dominated at the next level. A Brattleboro Union High School graduate helped her school win 20 lacrosse games. A track star from Bellows Falls delivered against the best in New England.
The Reformer's top five college athletes of 2022 are listed below.
1 Maya Waryas
In her first year with the Saint Joseph's of Maine field hockey team, Waryas scored 23 goals to break Libby Pomerleau's single-season school record of 22 tallies. The former Bellows Falls star had an unheard of six game winners, dished out three assists, was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year, and also earned Second Team All-GNAC honors. The Monks finished up with an 11-9 record.
2 Tobin Lonergan
The Colorado College women's lacrosse player was named Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year last spring. The former Brattleboro Union High School standout ranked third in the SCAC with 41 goals and ranked fifth in the conference with 18 assists.
3 Angelina Nardolillo
After protecting the rim for the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team, the six-foot tall center was named the Little East Women's Basketball Rookie of the Year and earned Second Team All-Little East honors in March. Nardolillo averaged 10.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game during the 2021-2022 regular season for Rhode Island College.
4 Brianna Paul
The BUHS graduate helped the Saint Joseph's of Maine women's lacrosse team to a 20-1 record in the spring. She started every game for the Monks, racking up 28 goals, 15 assists and 39 ground balls.
5 Shane Clark
The Westfield State senior placed third in the javelin at the New England Division 3 Championships in May. Clark, who graduated from Bellows Falls, heaved the javelin 56.85 meters during that meet that was hosted by New England College.