BRATTLEBORO — Grace Bazin has scored a couple of goals and dished out five assists during her first season with the University of New England field hockey team.
“I am loving playing so far and the turf is very quick, but I definitely miss playing for Bellows Falls,” she said.
Bazin played for the BF Stickers and also the Hartford varsity girls ice hockey team. She will play for the UNE ice hockey team this winter.
On Saturday, Hinsdale’s trio of Maggie St. John (10th), Juliana Yialiades (55th) and Kailyn Fleury (65th) helped the host Owls place second at the Keene State College Invitational cross-country meet.
Stephanie Ager (Bellows Falls) finished second on her Wesleyan women’s cross-country team in a time of 22:19 at the Paul Short Run on Friday.
Shane Clark (Bellows Falls) ran the ball 10 times for 22 yards in the Westfield State football team’s recent 20-9 loss to Mass. Maritime.
Abbe Cravinho (Bellows Falls) set up one goal as her Clark University field hockey team topped Mount Holyoke 2-0 on Saturday.
Maya Waryas (Bellows Falls) tallied twice when the Saint Joseph’s of Maine field hockey team downed Regis 12-2 on Sept. 28.