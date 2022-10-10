BRATTLEBORO — Jed Lober ran the ball 21 times for 58 yards and one touchdown during the Husson University football team’s 31-14 victory over University of New England on Saturday.
The freshman also caught five passes for 53 yards on the day. The Eagles, who regained possession of the Lobster Trap trophy with the win, improved to 2-4 overall.
Lober was a standout running back and linebacker for last year’s state champion Bellows Falls varsity football team.
Three other BF graduates also delivered in recent contests at the next level.
Maya Waryas scored a goal to help the Saint Joseph’s of Maine field hockey team to a 6-0 rout of Albertus Magnus on Saturday. The first-year player was then credited with an assist in a 4-2 loss to Babson on Sunday.
Jaia Caron made 11 saves when the Russell Sage field hockey team fell to Nazareth 4-1 on Friday.
Grace Bazin scored 1:32 into double overtime to give University of New England a thrilling 2-1 field hockey win over Roger Williams on Saturday.