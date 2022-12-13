KEENE, N.H. — The Rhode Island College women’s basketball team trumped Keene State 56-42 on Saturday.
In her return to the Granite State, Angelina Nardolillo scored five points and pulled down 10 rebounds for the winners. The former Hinsdale High School star started the game and was on the court for 24 minutes.
The sophomore center has racked up 396 points, 250 boards, 39 assists, 37 blocks and 27 steals in her college career.
RIC (7-2) will play at UMass Boston on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Anika Kapral had six points, six rebounds and four blocks when the Saint Michael’s women’s basketball team fell to New Haven 55-44 on Saturday. The senior from Dummerston has scored 50 points and grabbed 37 rebounds this season for the Purple Knights.
Maggie St. John earned All-Region honors by finishing 33rd overall for the Keene State College women’s cross-country team in 23:27. The Hinsdale High School graduate was also named to the Little East Conference Fall All-Academic Team for having a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher.
Stephanie Ager placed 127th in 23:37 for the Wesleyan women’s cross-country team at the NCAA Division 3 Championships. The former Bellows Falls standout had previously earned All-Mideast Region honors by finishing 17th in a race hosted by St. Lawrence University.