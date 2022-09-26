WESTMINSTER — For the first time in her life, Maya Waryas beat the Terriers.
The Bellows Falls graduate scored in overtime to give the Saint Joseph’s of Maine field hockey team a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Thomas College Terriers. She then received Great Northeast Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week accolades.
The forward already has six goals, including a trio of game winners, and two assists for the Monks (6-3).
Waryas helped coach Bethany Coursen and the BF Stickers win state championships in 2018 and 2020. Four of her former teammates are also having success at the next level.
Grace Bazin went off for one goal and a pair of assists as the University of New England field hockey team topped Salve Regina 4-1 on Saturday. The Dental Hygiene major previously contributed with one tally and one dime in her team’s 6-0 rout of Nichols.
Abbe Cravinho set up two goals when her Clark University squad outscored UMass-Dartmouth 4-2. The senior has now scored 11 times and assisted 10 times in her career with the Cougars.
Madison Streeter has started all seven games this season for Rivier. The senior midfielder has pitched in with two goals and three assists in 2022.
Jaia Caron stopped six shots for Russell Sage in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Medaille. Earlier in the season, the first-year goalie made eight saves versus Keuka.