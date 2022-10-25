BRATTLEBORO — The University of New England field hockey team recently nipped Endicott College 1-0 to secure the top seed for its upcoming Commonwealth Coast Conference Tournament.
Bellows Falls graduate Grace Bazin has four goals and six assists in her first season with the Nor'easters. She tallied twice for the Terriers in the 2020 state championship game.
UNE is 9-8 overall, including a perfect 6-0 record in conference play.
A number of other area grads are also participating in a college sport this fall.
Jordan Wright (Brattleboro) and Kris Carroll (Brattleboro) combined for nine tackles as the Castleton football team defeated Keystone 35-20 over the weekend.
Maya Waryas (Bellows Falls) scored six goals when the Saint Joseph's of Maine field hockey team trounced Dean 12-0 on Saturday to earn Conference Rookie of the Week honors. The freshman forward has 21 goals and three assists this season for the 11-7 Monks.
Kiki McNary (Brattleboro) and the Westfield State women's soccer team are currently on a four-game winning streak. The freshman forward has taken 13 shots and put one in the back of the net in her first season with the Owls.
Shane Clark (Bellows Falls) punted four times and Dylan Clark (Bellows Falls) made one tackle when the Westfield State football team fell to Bridgewater State 42-7 on Saturday.
Jaia Caron (Bellows Falls) made four saves to earn a shutout in the Russell Sage field hockey team's 6-0 rout of Wells on Thursday.
Johanna Parker (Bellows Falls) helped the Northern Vermont-Lyndon women's soccer team to a scoreless tie in the season finale.
Taylin Bauer (Brattleboro) has scored two goals and dished out two assists for the Oswego State field hockey team, which has a 7-8 record.
Jed Lober (Bellows Falls) has run the ball 44 times for 141 yards and one touchdown in his first season with the Husson football team.
Arin Bates (Leland & Gray) has contributed with one goal and one assist this season for the Clarkson women's soccer team.
Abbe Cravinho (Bellows Falls) has scored three goals and dished out seven assists during her senior season with the Clark Stickers.
Tyler Millerick (Brattleboro) has thrown for 403 yards and five scores for the Western New England football team this season. The junior QB also has 116 rushing yards for the Golden Bears.
Madison Streeter (Bellows Falls) has a couple of goals and three assists for the Rivier field hockey team in 2022.
Stephanie Ager (Bellows Falls) and the rest of the Wesleyan women's cross-country team will compete in the conference championship meet in Clinton, N.Y., on Saturday.
Juliana Yialiades (Hinsdale), Maggie St. John (Hinsdale) and Kailyn Fleury (Hinsdale) will represent the Keene State women's cross-country team this weekend in Roxbury, Mass.