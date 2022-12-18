The Saint Michael’s College women’s basketball team fell to Caldwell (N.J.) 66-63 on Sunday.
Anika Kapral scored seven points and pulled down nine rebounds for the Purple Knights. The Dummerston resident also swatted a couple of shots and had a pair of dimes.
The senior tri-captain now has 57 points and 46 boards on the season.
Angelina Nardolillo
The sophomore center scored four points, grabbed one rebound and dished out one assist in 11 minutes of action during the Rhode Island College women’s basketball team’s 65-55 win over UMass-Boston on Saturday.
It was the seventh consecutive victory for the Anchorwomen (8-2).
The former Hinsdale High School star is averaging 11.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season for RIC. She also has a dozen blocks, nine assists and five steals.