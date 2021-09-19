CASTLETON — Brattleboro Union High School graduate Tony Martinez had a team-high seven catches for 105 yards during the Castleton University football team's 28-12 loss to Norwich on Saturday.
Castleton's Kris Carroll (Brattleboro) and Jordan Wright (Brattleboro) combined for three tackles.
The 2-1 Spartans will play at Saint Lawrence University on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Conor Hiner (Brattleboro) made five tackles for the Plymouth State football team in a 27-24 loss to Bridgewater State on Saturday. The 0-3 Panthers will welcome Framingham State on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m.
Shane Clark (Bellows Falls) punted the ball eight times and also kicked off once during Westfield State's 42-6 loss to Western Connecticut State on Friday. The 0-3 Owls will play at Framingham State on Saturday at noon.
Keene State College cross-country runner Juliana Yialiades (Hinsdale) placed 186th overall in a time of 22:52 at Saturday's UMass-Dartmouth Invitational.