BRATTLEBORO — The Rhode Island College women's basketball team won its 13th consecutive game on Saturday, downing Plymouth State University 87-47.
Angelina Nardolillo scored a dozen points and grabbed seven rebounds for RIC. The former Hinsdale High School star also dished out a couple of assists, swatted two shots and came up with a steal.
The sophomore center is averaging 10.0 points and 7.8 boards per game this season for the Anchorwomen (14-2).
RIC will visit UMass Dartmouth on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Clark Bros
Bellows Falls graduates Shane and Dylan Clark swept the top two spots in the shot put for the Westfield State University men's indoor track and field team at the Coast Guard Academy Invitational on Saturday in New London, Conn. Shane Clark won the event with a toss of 13.00 meters, while Dylan Clark placed second in the shot with a heave of 12.76 meters and also added a bronze in the 35-pound weight throw.
Anika Kapral
The senior forward contributed with four points and seven rebounds when Saint Michael's College lost to Bentley 52-27 on Saturday. Kapral, of Dummerston, has scored 83 points and yanked down 85 rebounds this season for the Purple Knights (1-13).