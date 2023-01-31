Westfield (Mass.) State brothers Shane and Dylan Clark, from Bellows Falls Union High School, brought home the top two placings in the shot put to lead a good day for Owls’ track and field at the Coast Guard Academy Invitational in New London, Conn. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Shane Clark, a senior, won the shot put with a top toss of 13.00 meters (42’7.75”) followed by his brother Dylan, a junior, in second at 12.76 meters. Dylan added a third-place finish in the 35-lb weight throw with a best mark of 12.90 meters.
Shane Clark notched a pair of second-place tallies in the shot put (12.74m) and the weight throw (12.37m) at the Wesleyan Indoor Invitational in Middletown, Conn. on Saturday, Jan. 28, while Dylan Clark earned a pair of top four marks in the shot put (12.05m) and weight throw (12.76m).
Nardolillo boosts streaking AnchorwomenSophomore forward Angelina Nardolillo (Hinsdale, N.H.) racked up eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks to help the Rhode Island College women’s basketball team defeat Keene State 72-30 Saturday in Providence, R.I. The Anchorwomen extended their winning streak to 17 games.
Nardolillo, who was on a pair of state championship teams with the Hinsdale Lady Pacers, is averaging 10.7 points and 7.6 boards per game this season, both second-best on the team. She also has a team-high 22 blocks, 19 assists and 11 steals.
Rhode Island will continue Little East action today at Western Connecticut.
Kapral contributes for Saint Michael’sSaint Michael’s College senior Anika Kapral from Dummerston and Vermont Academy had four points, eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a loss to Saint Rose on Jan. 24. Kapral tallied nine points on 3-of-4 shooting with 11 rebounds and three blocks in a loss to American International, this one in overtime, on Saturday.
Kapral is averaging 6.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in her senior season with the Purple Knights (1-17).
In her final year at Vermont Academy, the daughter of Stephen and Susan Kapral was a captain on her varsity basketball, soccer and lacrosse teams.