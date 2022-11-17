SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Bay Holmes played in the back for the SUNY ESF women's soccer team, which went 8-4-3 this fall.
The Mighty Oaks won the Hudson Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title by blanking Five Towns 3-0 on Oct. 30. They then went 1-1 in Division 2 National Championship Pool Play this past weekend.
Holmes helped Leland & Gray to a 14-3 record in 2019, ending with a 2-1 loss to Vergennes in a D-3 semifinal. She played alongside veteran defenders Carly Lane and Skye Richardson that season.
Several other area athletes have received conference honors or had recent success at the college level.
Grace Bazin (Bellows Falls) was named to the Commonwealth Coast Conference's First Team for field hockey after scoring four goals and dishing out six assists in her freshman season with University of New England.
Angelina Nardolillo (Hinsdale) scored 14 points when the Rhode Island College women's basketball team topped The College of New Jersey 78-68 in the season opener. The sophomore center finished with eight points and a dozen boards in Wednesday's loss to Babson.
Jed Lober (Bellows Falls) ran the ball 14 times for 77 yards when the Husson football team was defeated by Salve Regina 24-10 over the weekend.
Jordan Wright (Brattleboro) and Kris Carroll (Brattleboro) each made five tackles during the Castleton football team's 27-26 loss to Anna Maria on Saturday.
Corina Mitchell (Bellows Falls) made a try to help the Roger Williams women's rugby team to an easy victory over Coastal Carolina. The undefeated Hawks (6-0) will play for the national title in Houston next month.
Maggie St. John (Hinsdale) earned All-Region honors by placing 33rd overall for Keene State's women's cross-country team in a time of 23:27 on Saturday in Maine.
Shane Clark (Bellows Falls) had 14 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown as the Westfield State football team trounced Fitchburg State 50-0.
Kiki McNary (Brattleboro) tallied twice in her first season with the Westfield State women's soccer team, which won 16 games this fall including a 2-1 victory over Emerson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
Maya Waryas (Bellows Falls) was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and also made the GNAC Second Team after erupting for 23 goals in her rookie season with the Saint Joseph's of Maine field hockey team.
Trevor Kipp (Brattleboro) finished third while competing for Vermont Tech at the USCAA Cross Country Nationals in Virginia Beach.
Stephanie Ager (Bellows Falls) placed 17th overall out of 159 total runners in a time of 23:21 for the Wesleyan women's cross-country team at the Mideast Regional Championships.