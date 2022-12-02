BRATTLEBORO — Saint Michael's College women's basketball senior captain Anika Kapral was chosen for the Northeast-10 Conference Weekly Honor Roll after posting her second career double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) in a showdown with Franklin Pierce.
The Dummerston resident has scored 38 points, corralled 27 rebounds, delivered five dimes and blocked seven shots in her final year with the Purple Knights.
Saint Michael's (1-4) will welcome American International on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Angelina Nardolillo (Hinsdale) has scored 64 points, pulled down 40 rebounds, dished out five assists and swatted a handful of shots for Rhode Island College women's basketball team this season. The Anchorwomen (4-2) will attempt to win a fourth consecutive contest when playing at Castleton University on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Greg Fitzgerald (Brattleboro) and his 2-4 Lyndon men's basketball team will host UMaine-Farmington on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Delaney Wilcox (Hinsdale) and her 6-3 New England College women's basketball team will welcome Mount Holyoke on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Kiki McNary (Brattleboro) and her Westfield State women's basketball squad will compete in an Ed Hockenbury Classic game on Saturday at Norwich University.