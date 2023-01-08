BRATTLEBORO — The Rhode Island College women's basketball team won its 11th straight game, beating Emerson 67-38 on Saturday.
Angelina Nardolillo finished with eight points and seven boards for the winners. The former Hinsdale High School star also rejected one shot and came up with three steals.
RIC (12-2) will attempt to keep the streak going when hosting Western Connecticut State on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Saint Michael's College
The Purple Knights lost to Southern New Hampshire 61-53 on Saturday.
Anika Kapral scored two points, pulled down seven rebounds, blocked one shot and also had a steal for Saint Michael's. The Dummerston resident now has 276 points and 228 rebounds in her college career.
The captain has made her conference's Academic Honor Roll five different times.