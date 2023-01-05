BRATTLEBORO — Angelina Nardolillo scored 11 points, ripped down six rebounds and also swatted a couple of shots to help the Rhode Island College women's basketball team to a 51-37 victory over Eastern Connecticut State on Wednesday.
It was the 10th consecutive win for the Anchorwomen (11-2), who will compete at Emerson College on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Nardolillo, who was on a pair of state championship teams with the Hinsdale Lady Pacers, is averaging 10.2 points and 7.7 boards per game this season. She also has 16 blocks, 11 assists and six steals.
She has recorded double-doubles versus Wesleyan, Castleton and Southern Maine during her team's amazing winning streak.
The sophomore center is majoring in Marketing.
Anika Kapral
The Dummerston resident scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds when the Saint Michael's College women's basketball team fell to Daemen 63-48 on Monday.
Kapral has contributed with 66 rebounds, 15 blocks and 10 assists during her senior season with the Purple Knights (1-10). She is averaging 6.5 points a contest.
In her final year at Vermont Academy, the daughter of Stephen and Susan Kapral was a captain on her varsity basketball, soccer and lacrosse teams.