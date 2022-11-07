BRATTLEBORO — Maggie St. John left the other first-year runners in the dust.
The Keene State College junior was named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Year for cross-country running after finishing second overall in the conference championship meet.
The Hinsdale High School graduate earned conference rookie of the week honors four times this season, and led the Owls to their 19th LEC championship on Oct. 29. They won the title by 18 points over runner-up Eastern Connecticut.
St. John started for the Lady Pacers' 2018 state championship basketball team. She set Hinsdale records in the 400, 800, 1600, 3200, 5k and 4x800 races before starting her college career at the University of New Hampshire.
Several other area graduates have also been crushing it this fall.
Corina Mitchell (Bellows Falls) is playing for the Roger Williams women's rugby team, which defeated Colby College 24-17 on Saturday to improve to 5-0 on the season.
Arin Bates (Leland & Gray) set up Lillian Gillett's goal when the Clarkson women's soccer team faced Skidmore on Nov. 1.
Jed Lober (Bellows Falls) gained 56 rushing yards and 71 more receiving as his Husson football team topped Nichols 27-14 over the weekend. The rookie running back broke the ice with a 23-yard TD catch in the opening quarter.
Kiki McNary (Brattleboro) scored during the Westfield State women's soccer team's 2-0 win over Worcester State in a conference semifinal on Friday. Her Owls would then nip Fitchburg State 1-0 in Sunday's title tilt.
Grace Bazin (Bellows Falls) has four goals and six assists as a freshman with the University of New England field hockey team, which defeated Endicott in overtime on Saturday to claim the conference tournament championship.
Abbe Cravinho (Bellows Falls) finished her college field hockey career at Clark with 11 tallies and a dozen assists.
Maya Waryas (Bellows Falls) scored a team-high 23 goals and also dished out three assists in her first season with the Saint Joseph's of Maine Stickers.
Jaia Caron (Bellows Falls) made 106 saves in her first season as goalie for the Russell Sage field hockey team, highlighted by a shutout against Wells.
Dylan Clark (Bellows Falls) made one tackle when the Westfield State football team beat Worcester State 28-18 on Saturday.
Madison Streeter (Bellows Falls) wound up with nine tallies and seven helpers during her field hockey career at Rivier.