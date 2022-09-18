BRATTLEBORO — Freshman Maya Waryas (Bellows Falls) scored 55 seconds into overtime on Wednesday to give the Saint Joseph's of Maine field hockey team a thrilling 2-1 victory over Thomas College.
Waryas has started all six games this season, scoring four goals and adding two assists. She was Vermont's USA Today Field Hockey Player of the Year in 2020.
Her 5-1 Monks will host Southern Maine on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Tyler Millerick (Brattleboro) completed four passes for 79 yards and one touchdown in Western New England's 23-21 loss to Utica. The junior quarterback also ran for 47 yards.
Abbe Cravinho (Bellows Falls) had a goal and an assist in the Clark University field hockey team's 4-2 victory over Regis on Tuesday. She also set up her team's lone tally during a 5-1 loss to Wellesley on Saturday.
Arin Bates (Leland & Gray) scored the first goal of her college career when the Clarkson women's soccer team shut out SUNY Canton 4-0 on Wednesday. Her Golden Knights are off to a 5-1-1 start this season.
Stephanie Ager (Bellows Falls) placed eighth in 22:37 for the Wesleyan women's cross-country team at the Little Three XC Championship on Saturday in Amherst, Mass.
Madison Streeter (Bellows Falls) assisted on a goal for the Rivier field hockey team during Wednesday's 6-2 loss at Plymouth State.
Maggie St. John (Hinsdale) was clocked in 19:19 and placed 59th overall for the Keene State College women's cross-country team at Saturday's UMass-Dartmouth Invitational.
Grace Bazin (Bellows Falls) contributed one goal and one assist when the University of New England field hockey team zipped Nichols 6-0 on Saturday.
Jaia Caron (Bellows Falls) gave up a couple of goals and made eight saves for the Russell Sage field hockey team in Saturday's 8-1 loss to Keuka College.