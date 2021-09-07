CASTLETON — Brattleboro Union High School graduate Kris Carroll made four solo tackles to help the Castleton University football team to a 13-0 victory over Plymouth State in Saturday's season opener.
Conor Hiner (BUHS) made six tackles for Plymouth State and Jordan Wright (BUHS) had one takedown for the Spartans. Castleton's Tony Martinez (BUHS) caught one pass for 12 yards.
Plymouth State (0-1) will host Husson on Saturday at 1 p.m. Castleton (1-0) will play at Fitchburg State on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Tyler Millerick (BUHS) carried the ball twice for three yards during Western New England's 24-13 victory over Springfield College.
Shane Clark (Bellows Falls) carried the ball six times for 14 yards when Westfield State University fell to Nichols, 21-6. He also caught three passes for 13 yards and punted the ball five times with a 32.2 average.
Abbe Cravinho (Bellows Falls) started the first two games this season for the Clark University field hockey team. She has taken five total shots for the 0-2 Cougars.
Halle Dickerson (Bellows Falls) started the first two games this season for the 0-2 Keene State College field hockey team. She has taken a couple of shots for the Owls.
Arin Bates (Leland & Gray) started the first three matches of the season for the 2-1 Clarkson women's soccer team. She has played 238 minutes and put one shot on goal for the Golden Knights.
Juliana Yialiades (Hinsdale) placed 66th in 14:03 for the Keene State College women's cross-country team during its Alumni Meet. The Owls finished fifth overall behind Smith, Springfield, Assumption and Westfield State.