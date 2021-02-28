BRATTLEBORO — In a battle of unbeatens at Memorial Park, Harwood bested the Brattleboro varsity boys ice hockey team 6-4 Saturday.
It was the classic case of too little too late for the Colonels. A second period dominated by Harwood put them up 5-2 heading into the third. Brattleboro scored two goals late in the period to close within one before Harwood netted a shorthanded empty netter for the final.
The first period featured entertaining, end-to-end action by both teams. BUHS coach Eric Libardoni later said it was the best period his team has played this season, given the competition.
Sam Hall chipped a puck past a defender to create a 2-on-1 early, which was followed by an excellent early shift by the Colonels top line of Jack Pattison, Gavin Howard, and Will Taggard. Harwood broke the scoring ice five minutes in on a power play goal after a soft Colonel infraction. The goal came from the left side by Jacob Green after a shot from the right hit the post. Taggard then slid one past the Harwood goalie to tie it up midway through the period on a pass from the right side by Pattison. Taggard played it from his skate to his forehand on the 2-on-1. Harwood's Finn O'Hara made it 2-1 with five minutes to go from the slot on a 2-on-1. Just prior, Harwood had two good chances.
Harwood asserted its dominance in the second period. A combination of great skill, especially by O'Hara and linemate Skylar Platt, the Colonels not getting the puck low, and Harwood winning the 50-50 pucks, created the 5-2 score after two periods. Brattleboro's only goal was as fluky as it gets — with the Harwood goalie at the bench to get an extra skater, the visitors scored on themselves as they tried to set up a rush. O'Hara made it 4-2 with a snipe from the right circle on a Platt assist. With 1:48 to go in the second, Harwood's Tanner Woodard, also from the right circle, and with an assist from O'Hara, made it 5-2. Darek Harvey, at this point, was inserted between pipes for Brattleboro.
The score held at 5-2, due to a Harvey save on a break, until the Colonels went on the power play for the first time with 4:07 to go. Six seconds into it, Ryan Gerard ripped one from up top assisted by Mason Foard and Taggard off the faceoff to make it 5-3. Less than two minutes later, Gavin Howard made it 5-4 unassisted with a high slot wrister. Things looked promising when Harwood was sent to the box again with 45 seconds showing on the clock. After a timeout and Harvey on the bench to set up a 6-on-4 in the offensive zone, the puck was misplayed by Brattleboro off the faceoff. O'Hara immediately recovered it and shot it from his defensive end into the empty net for the 6-4 final and his hat-trick.
The Colonels fell to 3-1 overall with the loss. They will next take the ice in a tentatively scheduled game at Stowe Wednesday.