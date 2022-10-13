BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys soccer team got revenge on Burr and Burton, beating them 1-0 on Thursday evening.
"We were hungry for redemption," said BUHS coach Ben Brewer, whose team had lost to the Bulldogs 2-0 two weeks earlier.
After 15 minutes of strong defensive play, a Brattleboro cross hit a BBA player's hand in the box. Ozzie VanHendrick stepped up calmly and confidently and hurried it into the left corner of the frame for the only goal of the night.
Brattleboro's Joey Reynolds gets past Burr and Burton's defense during a boys' varsity soccer match on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Tucker Sargent, John Haskins, Kaidyn Jarvis and Kelton Mager held it down in the back for the purple and white, with Tate Chamberlin and Waylund Walsh also getting some run defensively.
“I was super proud of the way our defense played. John and Tucker, I felt, had their best game collectively, and really commanded the center of our half at a high level. Then, the speed and skill of Mager and Jarvis wide really played nicely," explained Brewer.
Paul “the Wall” McGillion was the man again. The BUHS keeper's highlight was a phenomenal save on a second-half penalty kick.
With 1:30 left on the clock, VanHendrick pulled some trickery on the right side, and got into the box, drawing yet another PK. He gave it to his captain partner Jordy Allembert, who hit the ball clean to the left side but the BBA goalie made a full extension save just as McGillion had done earlier.
“It feels good to get a win versus BBA and against a league rival. We know we can compete with any team on any given day, so it’s nice to walk away with a W," added coach Brewer.