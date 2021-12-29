BRATTLEBORO — Tate was great.
Junior foward Tate Chamberlin went off for 19 points to help the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team to a 51-41 victory over Otter Valley on Wednesday night.
"It absolutely feels good to get our first win. It was much needed after a tough loss to MSJ," said BUHS coach Jason Coplan, whose team improved to 1-4 overall.
After going to the intermission tied at 23-23, the Colonels opened up a nine-point lead in the third quarter. Zinabu McNiece, Sam Mattocks and Cam Frost all connected from beyond the arc during the surge.
Willem Thurber and Paul McGillion started owning the paint, combining for a trio of blocks and four offensive rebounds down the stretch. The visitors never got closer than within seven points.
Frost scored 11 of his 15 points in the last 10 minutes, including a couple of trifectas and a three-point play — marred by his technical foul for taunting on the play.
"Cam just caught fire," Coplan mentioned.
Chamberlin carried the Colonels over the first 16 minutes. He scored 13 points in that span, including six layups and a made free throw.
"Tate is just playing really well. He runs the floor well and also finishes," the BUHS coach explained.
When Frost entered the contest in the first quarter, the super sub put the pedal to the metal — going coast-to-coast once and also passing ahead for a pair of transition buckets. Alex Carpenter pulled down a couple of offensive rebounds, Waylund Walsh swatted a shot, and Stephen Haskins chipped in with a steal.
Senior point guard Elijah Tucker-Bryant and freshman Logan Letourneau kept Otter Valley close, combining for 13 points in the first half. Hayden Bernhardt added a 3 from the top of the key.
"I think there's still a little bit of jitters with our younger kids. They're realizing it's a little bit of a quicker pace and more physical than they are used to," said Coplan, whose team opened up a nine-point lead in the third quarter and were never challenged after that.
Otter Valley scoring: Elijah Tucker-Bryant 16 points, Logan Letourneau 11 points, Dylan Stevens-Clark 6 points, Hayden Bernhardt 5 points, Matthew Bryant 3 points.
Brattleboro scoring: Tate Chamberlin 19 points, Cameron Frost 15 points, Samuel Mattocks 5 points, Paul McGillion 5 points, Willem Thurber 4 points, Zinabu McNiece 3 points.