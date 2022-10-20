BRATTLEBORO — An offside call with four minutes left in regulation kept Ben Cerrata from scoring the go-ahead goal.
The junior forward would make his next opportunity count.
Just 1:18 into overtime, Cerrata got loose on the left side and drove a shot into the back of the net to give the Rutland varsity boys soccer team a thrilling 2-1 victory over Brattleboro on Thursday evening at Natowich Field.
"Let's go Colonels!" the home fans cheered in unison throughout the second half.
With his team trailing 1-0, Tate Chamberlin went one-on-one with Rutland keeper Caden Lambert and pushed the equalizer inside the left post at the 37:20 mark.
A free kick by Jordy Allembert, which was denied by Lambert, was the best chance for the hosts the rest of the way. Jarrett Kelley and Cerreta each had breakaways for the Ravens (5-8-1), but were robbed by goalie Alex Baker.
Cerreta would eventually become the hero in the bonus period.
Chamberlin continually threatened for the Colonels (6-7-1) in the early going. The senior forward nearly headed a throw-in by Kelton Mager past Lambert, he unloaded from the right wing, and had a third good look on a corner.
Tucker Sargent made a couple of nice plays in the back for the purple and white, while Baker made four sensational stops over the first 40 minutes.
But midway through the opening half, Rutland tri-captain Brock Quillan attacked along the left side and slipped a shot between the posts to break the ice.
Rutland's roster: Coaches – Ben Black, Ken Vassallo. Players – Caden Lambert, Colin Rider, Giuseppe Marchese, William Alexander, Kyle Harned, Jarrett Kelley, Reece McCullough, Brock Quillan, Eli Rosi, Samuel Paskevich, Ben Cerreta, Robert Rushing, Aiden Good, Jack Beach, Riley Rodrigue, Ciaran Wiezalis, Riley Hayden, Thomas Cottert, Tom Goldberg, Rilee McCullough.
Brattleboro's roster: Coaches – Ben Brewer, Jose Diego Silva. Players – Paul McGillion, Tucker Sargent, Rowan Chamberlin, Kelton Mager, James Fagley, Django Grace, Ozzie VanHendrick, Jackson Pals, Waylund Walsh, Kaidyn Jarvis, Orion Masterson, Tate Chamberlin, Emmett Hoyer, Sean von Ranson, Rowan Lonergan, Charlie Kinnersley, Javier Hernandez, Jordy Allembert, Joey Reynolds, Alex Baker, John Haskins, Dylan Holmes, Teo Ogden.