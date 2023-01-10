WOODSTOCK — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team trumped Woodstock 63-44 on Tuesday.
Tate Chamberlin pumped in 18 points to power the purple and white. Paul McGillion (12 points) and Cam Frost (11 points) also had hot hands.
Declan McCullough paced the hosts with 21 points.
Division 1 Standings
1. Rice 8-0
2. CVU 6-1
3. Saint Johnsbury 5-2
3. Saint Albans 5-2
5. Brattleboro 5-3
6. Mount Mansfield 4-3
6. Colchester 4-3
8. South Burlington 5-4
9. MAU 4-4
9. Burr and Burton 4-4
11. Rutland 3-6
11. Burlington 2-4
13. Essex 2-5