HINESBURG — The Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team lost to Champlain Valley Union 62-38 on Thursday evening.
"CVU mixed up their defenses and shot really well," said BUHS coach Jason Coplan. "Our kids played hard, we just couldn't get momentum in our favor. CVU responded each time."
Paul McGillion scored 10 points to lead the 2-1 Colonels. Cam Frost (8 points), Tate Chamberlin (6) and Tristan Evans (6) also contributed offensively.
Brattleboro will visit Monadnock on Dec. 28 and then host the Huskies on Dec. 30.
Division 1 Standings
Rice 4-0
Colchester 3-0
CVU 3-0
Saint Albans 2-0
Brattleboro 2-1
Burr and Burton 2-1
MAU 2-2
Saint Johnsbury 1-1
Burlington 1-1
Mount Mansfield 1-1
Rutland 2-3
South Burlington 1-2
Essex 1-3