Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow in the afternoon. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.