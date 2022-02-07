BRATTLEBORO — Will Miskovich is like a box of chocolates because you never know what you’re going to get.
On Monday afternoon, the home fans were certainly enjoying his contributions.
The sophomore defenseman ended up with one goal and two assists as the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys ice hockey team battled back to beat Woodstock 3-2 at Living Memorial Park.
“He is a tough player to watch. He does so many good things and then you will see him out of control. He was kind of everywhere in this one,” said BUHS coach Eric Libardoni.
With his team trailing 2-1, Miskovich received a pass from Alex Baker at the blue line and drove a shot past netminder Keaton Piconi to get the Colonels even with 13:04 remaining. Three minutes later, Will Taggard took a pass from Miskovich, accelerated up the right side and flicked the puck in the upper-left corner of the goal to give the hosts a 3-2 advantage.
Goalie Darek Harvey denied slapshots by Woodstock’s Cameron Harriman and Ethan Dean down the stretch to preserve the win.
“He played really well for us. He made some huge saves,” noted Libardoni. “He couldn’t see the first one and he had no chance on the second one.”
Brattleboro hosts Woodstock during a boys’ hockey match on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Harvey was screened early in the opening period, allowing Harriman to sneak a shot by him four minutes in. Miskovich later set up a winner from Alexander Dick to knot the score at 1-1.
As former BUHS gym teacher Al Libardoni explained the action to his young grandchildren during the second period, Harriman struck again to put the Wasps ahead 2-1.
Miskovich would deadlock the contest early in the third.
“I think we showed a lot of toughness,” the Brattleboro coach said of the comeback.
Taggard, who entered the game with 97 career points, was shut down over the first 34 minutes. His bullet from the right wing was gloved, Riley Ward disrupted his charge up the gut, and he was unable to light the lamp after making a beautiful coast-to-coast threat.
But with 10:11 left to play, the senior captain got loose on the right side and made the visitors pay.
The Colonels improved to 4-8-1 with the comeback victory.