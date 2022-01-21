BRATTLEBORO — Carpenters are known to make stairways, door frames and cabinets, but the most popular one in this area just makes baskets.
Super sub Alex Carpenter scored 10 points — in a row — to fire up the home crowd and help the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team to a 54-38 victory over Windsor on Friday evening.
With his team leading 11-10, the senior center caught fire. He swished a shot from beyond the arc, made a layup, hit another 3, and then scored again with a pretty half-hook in the lane.
At the other end, Paul McGillion was protecting the rim. The junior skyscraper rejected five shots on the night while teammate Willem Thurber also swatted one.
The Yellowjackets used a 7-0 surge to get within 21-17 before the hosts pulled away. Sam Mattocks drilled three trifectas and Waylund Walsh also hit one from downtown as Brattleboro opened up a 20-point advantage with eight minutes remaining.
A steal and layup from Zinabu McNiece, a coast-to-coast finish by Tate Chamberlin, and Cam Frost's trey from the right side were the highlights for the Colonels in the latter stages.
It was the second win in three games for the purple and white, which improved to 2-5 on the season. The Yellowjackets dropped to 4-5 overall.
Thurber scored twice inside and Stephen Haskins knocked down a couple of mid-range jumpers as the teams played to a 10-10 tie. McNiece drained a free throw to begin the second quarter before Carpenter started making baskets.
Windsor scoring: Kaleb Swett 11 points, Maison Fortin 11 points, Austin Gauld 8 points, Rodger Petermann 3 points, Dalton Clifford 2 points, Bradley Bowers 2 points, Travis McAllister 1 point.
Brattleboro scoring: Sam Mattocks 11 points, Alex Carpenter 10 points, Willem Thurber 7 points, Paul McGillion 7 points, Cam Frost 5 points, Tate Chamberlin 4 points, Stephen Haskins 4 points, Zinabu McNiece 3 points, Waylund Walsh 3 points.