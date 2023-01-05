BRATTLEBORO — Unlike in "Jack and the Beanstalk" and in "The Princess Bride" showdown between the man in black and Fezzik, the giant won this battle.
Towering center Paul McGillion swatted four shots and changed several others, helping the Brattleboro Union High School varsity boys basketball team to a 49-37 victory over visiting MSJ on Thursday evening.
"No. 23 (Dezmond Krakowka) is a good player. He rebounds well and finishes well. We knew he'd be a handful. It was a good matchup for Paul," said BUHS coach Jason Coplan.
Those two went toe-to-toe in the paint for much of the game, with McGillion's 15-foot jumper and Krakowka's 3 up top being the exceptions.
"De-fense! De-fense!" the MSJ subs chanted once their squad pulled to within 41-37 with four minutes remaining.
Brattleboro's Cam Frost silenced them with a pretty drive, Tate Chamberlin hit a runner, Frost sank a couple of free throws, and Chamberlin burned the MSJ press for a layup to finish on an 8-0 run.
"They (MSJ) weren't going to quit," responded Coplan after being asked why his players seemed to be in such a hurry with leads of 10 and 11 in the fourth quarter. "If the easy baskets are there, we are going to take them."
Tristan Evans drilled a couple of trifectas in the first quarter, including one from just inside half court, to help the Colonels to an 11-5 advantage. Keegan Greeley would make three buckets in the second quarter to get the Green Wave even at 17-17 at the intermission.
"Nels Nation" went wild each time a shot by the visitors was rejected. McGillion and Krakowka each blocked a couple of attempts in the first eight minutes, while Brattleboro's John Haskins denied Owen Traynor in the second quarter.
"The D stepped up. We got a lot more in transition. We ran well and finished well," noted Coplan.
Haskins joined in on the fast breaks and scored six points in the third quarter, helping the purple and white open up a seven-point lead. Chamberlin chipped in with a nice fadeaway on the low block and then a triple from the left wing.
Consecutive treys by Traynor and Krakowka early in the fourth quarter got the visitors within 40-35. McGillion swished one from the charity stripe and then Mason Boudreau made good on a second chance for the Green Wave.
Moments later, Frost's pretty drive sparked an 8-0 BUHS run to end the game.
The Colonels (4-2) will play at Saint Johnsbury on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.